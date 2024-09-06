Monday, September 9, 2024
Seacure Offer First Pro Deal With Free Mouthpiece

SeaCure Mouthpiece with attachment
Seacure has announced its first ever Pro Deal for instructors and dive pros.

The new offer provides you with a free Seacure mouthpiece. The promotion details are as follows:

  • The offer is only open to instructors from valid agencies.
  • You must supply a copy of your dive credentials.
  • The offer expires on December 31, 2024 or for the first 250 respondents.
  • The mouthpiece is free however there is a $5.95 shipping fee.

You can email your professional dive credentials here, or find out more about Seacure here

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

