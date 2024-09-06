Seacure Offer First Pro Deal With Free Mouthpiece

Seacure has announced its first ever Pro Deal for instructors and dive pros.

The new offer provides you with a free Seacure mouthpiece. The promotion details are as follows:

The offer is only open to instructors from valid agencies.

You must supply a copy of your dive credentials.

The offer expires on December 31, 2024 or for the first 250 respondents.

The mouthpiece is free however there is a $5.95 shipping fee.

You can email your professional dive credentials here, or find out more about Seacure here.