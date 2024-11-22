Friday, November 22, 2024
Shearwater Research and Avelo Labs Announce Partnership

By John Liang

Avelo System at DEMA Show 2022
Avelo System at DEMA Show 2022

Shearwater Research announced a strategic research and development partnership with Avelo Labs during this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

This collaboration aims to drive the advancement of diving systems and human performance, uniting Shearwater’s technical expertise with Avelo’s innovation.

The Avelo System creates a stable buoyancy that doesn’t fluctuate with depth and allows divers an unparalleled level of control using natural breathing techniques. This wide zone of neutral buoyancy provides a “flying” sensation underwater. This paradigm-shifting scuba diving experience is enabled by the “Jetpack,” a compact, battery-powered system with a fluid control module (FCM) and a “Hydrotank” that fundamentally changes buoyancy dynamics.

Shearwater is introducing Avelo Mode on the Peregrine TX, in addition to the Teric made available earlier this year. Avelo Mode will soon be available on even more Shearwater air-integrated dive computers later in December. This will ensure a seamless integration with the Avelo System and deliver precise gas-time management, which is critical to safety and the overall dive experience.

Through this partnership, the companies plan to expand upon this collaboration and explore further advancements that blend Avelo’s technology with Shearwater’s precision-dive electronics.

Shearwater Research CEO Jason Leggatt spoke to the broader vision of the collaboration:

“For years, Shearwater has been dedicated to advancing engineered dive technology, particularly for technical and rebreather divers who push the limits of human potential underwater. Our partnership with Avelo Labs marks an important milestone in leveraging two decades of expertise to explore new frontiers in underwater electronics for a broader diving community. The Avelo System is an excellent match with Shearwater’s legacy of powerful, simple, and reliable technology. I believe this collaboration will result in new solutions that will encourage greater participation in diving, cultivating a lifelong connection to exploring and engaging with the underwater world with passion.”

While Avelo Labs CEO Aviad Cahana shared his enthusiasm about the partnership:

“Shearwater’s proven excellence and technical leadership in the dive industry brings new opportunities to extend our vision for advanced scuba systems. Working with Shearwater already is allowing Avelo divers worldwide to become more efficient and enjoy longer dive times. Together, we’re building the future of diving, one that redefines what divers can expect in terms of user experience and performance.”

The Shearwater-Avelo collaboration represents a shared vision and commitment to pushing technical and experiential advancements. Both companies will continue to work closely to develop diving technology with plans to unveil further product innovations.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

