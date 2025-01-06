Tuesday, January 7, 2025
‘Silo’ Star Rebecca Ferguson Says Dive Stunt ‘Messed With My Head’

John Liang
By John Liang

AppleTV+ show 'Silo' starring Rebecca Ferguson (Image courtesy AppleTV+)
AppleTV+ show 'Silo' starring Rebecca Ferguson (Image courtesy AppleTV+)

(SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for a recent episode from season 2 of the AppleTV+ show “Silo.”)

In a recent episode of Apple TV+’s hit show “Silo,” series star Rebecca Ferguson’s character has to use makeshift diving gear to work on an underwater pump.

In an interview with Variety, Ferguson said:

“The regulator isn’t a normal regulator breather. It shoots air directly into your lungs, so you have to practice breathing with it before you ever film. It is a really odd device, and a mental fuck-up. It’s like you bite onto something, and when you bite it shoots air.

“But you can’t just breathe in like we are used to breathing, you have to just bite and wait until your lungs have automatically filled up. Sometimes, it messed with my head. Then, when we were underwater, there was a moment where I had to take everything off and just shoot up, which you shouldn’t really do. It was all very tricky.”

Ferguson credits the show’s dive team with keeping her safe during the underwater shoot, which was done in a tank on the show’s London set.

Check out her full interview here. You can watch the filming of the scene below or on YouTube.

Rebecca Ferguson in AppleTV+'s 'Silo' (Photo courtesy AppleTV+)
Rebecca Ferguson in AppleTV+’s ‘Silo’ (Photo courtesy AppleTV+)
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

