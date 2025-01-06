‘Silo’ Star Rebecca Ferguson Says Dive Stunt ‘Messed With My Head’

(SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for a recent episode from season 2 of the AppleTV+ show “Silo.”)

In a recent episode of Apple TV+’s hit show “Silo,” series star Rebecca Ferguson’s character has to use makeshift diving gear to work on an underwater pump.

In an interview with Variety, Ferguson said:

“The regulator isn’t a normal regulator breather. It shoots air directly into your lungs, so you have to practice breathing with it before you ever film. It is a really odd device, and a mental fuck-up. It’s like you bite onto something, and when you bite it shoots air.

“But you can’t just breathe in like we are used to breathing, you have to just bite and wait until your lungs have automatically filled up. Sometimes, it messed with my head. Then, when we were underwater, there was a moment where I had to take everything off and just shoot up, which you shouldn’t really do. It was all very tricky.”

Ferguson credits the show’s dive team with keeping her safe during the underwater shoot, which was done in a tank on the show’s London set.

Check out her full interview here. You can watch the filming of the scene below or on YouTube.