Sunday, January 14, 2024
Solitude World Fleet Introduces The Solitude Gaia

Solitude Gaia
Solitude Gaia

Solitude World has announced the latest member of its liveaboard fleet, the luxurious Solitude Gaia.

The latest vessel is named in homage to the Greek Earth Goddess Gaia and shows the company’s focus on responsible environmental stewardship. Features of the Solitude Gaia include:

  • Steel hull and aluminum superstructure for comfort and robustness.
  • Space for up to 18 guests in 9 comfortable cabins.
  • Cabins include staterooms, while some feature verandahs.

The Gaia will run a limited season from March through July in Tubbataha, The Philippines. After that, in September, the vessel will follow annual expeditions in Palau.

To celebrate its 2024 season, all bookings made by June 1, 2024 qualify for the following offer:

  • A 10% discount on the booking price or
  • For every 5 paying divers, receive a 6th spot free, based on the cost of the lowest dive package.

The promotion applies to all Gaia cruises through June 5, 2025.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

