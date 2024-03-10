Spare Air Xtreme Sport Allows Hands-Free Use

The Spare Air Xtreme Sport takes a brilliant idea to a new level of usefulness.

While the original Spare Air device is a great rescue option, the Xtreme Sport is ideal in a variety of non-rescue situations.

At only 5lb/~2.2kg, the Xtreme Sport version is ideal for certified scuba divers working in a snorkeling situation where they may need an additional breath or two. The Xtreme Sport has the Easy Dive Snorkelator device where you can switch your air source from a snorkel or the tank with the twist of a knob.

This can be very handy when conducting boat maintenance or care on the surface where you may want to duck your head under for a minute or two.

The Spare Air Xtreme Sport is made by Submersible Systems and in addition to the Easy Dive Snorkelator, features a hands-free option giving you easy access to a regulator hanging on your chest.

You can find out more information here.