Scuba Diving

Spare Air Xtreme Sport Allows Hands-Free Use

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Spare Air Unveils The Xtreme 6 Mini Scuba Set
The Spare Air Xtreme Sport takes a brilliant idea to a new level of usefulness.

While the original Spare Air device is a great rescue option, the Xtreme Sport is ideal in a variety of non-rescue situations.

At only 5lb/~2.2kg, the Xtreme Sport version is ideal for certified scuba divers working in a snorkeling situation where they may need an additional breath or two. The Xtreme Sport has the Easy Dive Snorkelator device where you can switch your air source from a snorkel or the tank with the twist of a knob.

This can be very handy when conducting boat maintenance or care on the surface where you may want to duck your head under for a minute or two.

The Spare Air Xtreme Sport is made by Submersible Systems and in addition to the Easy Dive Snorkelator, features a hands-free option giving you easy access to a regulator hanging on your chest.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

