SSI Announce Instructor Professional Development Initiative

Scuba Schools International has announced a drive to increase the number of dive professionals in the industry through 2030 and beyond.

The move is designed to combat the reduced number of active instructors and meet the growing demand for dive professionals.

The drive will feature various tools and methods, including email campaigns, enhanced training opportunities and more.

Commenting on the new initiative, the CEO of SSI, Guido Waetzig, stated:

“Since COVID, we have seen a dramatic decrease in the number of active dive professionals within the scuba and freediving industries. Many dive centers, especially in resort locations, are struggling to stay well-staffed. As the world’s largest business-based training agency, our main focus is helping our dedicated SSI Training Centers be as successful as possible, and we are excited to further this support with new SSI marketing, training, and acquisition tools aimed specifically at promoting professional training.”

You can learn more at the SSI website.