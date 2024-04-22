Monday, April 22, 2024
SSI Announce Instructor Professional Development Initiative

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Scuba Diving class (AdobeStock)
Scuba Diving class (AdobeStock)

Scuba Schools International has announced a drive to increase the number of dive professionals in the industry through 2030 and beyond.

The move is designed to combat the reduced number of active instructors and meet the growing demand for dive professionals.

The drive will feature various tools and methods, including email campaigns, enhanced training opportunities and more.

Commenting on the new initiative, the CEO of SSI, Guido Waetzig, stated:

“Since COVID, we have seen a dramatic decrease in the number of active dive professionals within the scuba and freediving industries. Many dive centers, especially in resort locations, are struggling to stay well-staffed. As the world’s largest business-based training agency, our main focus is helping our dedicated SSI Training Centers be as successful as possible, and we are excited to further this support with new SSI marketing, training, and acquisition tools aimed specifically at promoting professional training.”

You can learn more at the SSI website.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

