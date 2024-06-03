SSI Launches New DPV Specialty Program

Scuba Schools International announced the launch of its latest specialty program, DPV Diving.

While a version of the program has existed for a while, the new version has been fully revamped and is now fully digital, providing instructors and training centers with a wide range of resources. Although the program covers multiple types of DPV, it is mainly aimed at technical DPV models.

The new program offers two levels of certification: one for recreational divers and one for technical divers. In addition, there is an upgrade option available to move from recreational to technical certification.

Current SSI Scooter, DPV Diving Specialty Instructors, or Seabob Scooter Instructors can take a free online upgrade with SSI to the new specialty course.

For more info, go to divessicom.