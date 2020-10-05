Monday, October 5, 2020
SSI Updates Its Divers With Disabilities Program

By Sam Helmy

Classified Diving - SSI
SSI has announced an update to its Classified Diving Program.

The program has been in existence for over a decade and is designed to offer adaptive training to divers with disabilities. The course allows people who may not be able to meet the autonomous diver requirements of the open water course to experience the magic of the underwater world by enrolling in the adaptive diver program.

The updates is not just a minor tweak but is wholesale, affecting the entire program. Areas covered in the update includes:

  • New course standards.
  • A new and updated instructor manual.
  • Skill demonstration explainers, with best practice guidelines and techniques for adaptive divers.

One thing to remember is that classified divers will learn and complete all the skills required by the Open Water diver program. However, techniques may be modified, as well as assistance being given performing the skill when necessary.

To learn more, go to the SSI website.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

