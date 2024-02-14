Win Stahlsac Gear In Our Giveaway

Dive into the ultimate adventure with DeeperBlue.com’s Stahlsac Gear Giveaway!

Whether you’re a seasoned diver, an enthusiastic surfer, or an avid kayaker, this competition is your ticket to enhancing your exploration gear. Stahlsac, renowned for crafting the toughest, most durable dive bags and travel luggage, is offering an incredible opportunity to win essential gear for your next expedition.

The first-place winner will receive their choice of one duffel and one drylite, perfect for any adventure, ensuring your gear stays dry and protected. The second-place prize is a choice of one duffel, offering robust storage for all your essentials, The third-place winner will get a choice of one drylite, ideal for keeping your valuables safe and dry.

Built with the highest quality materials and designed to withstand the rigors of both warm and cold, wet and dry conditions, Stahlsac’s prizes are your companions to GO ANYWHERE.

Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your adventure kit with Stahlsac’s unparalleled durability and toughness. Enter now and make your next journey unforgettable!

NOTE: This competition is open to residents of USA and Canada only.

How To Enter

You can enter the competition and gain 2 entries by completing various actions, and you’ll also gain an additional entry every time someone enters the competition via your unique link, which you can share via social media or email.

The Rules

You can see the detailed rules by clicking on ‘Giveaway Terms & Rules’ in the entry widget. In summary:

The prize is open to everyone worldwide



The competition closes at 11:59 PM, UTC, on 1st March 2024



The winners will be selected automatically by the software which collates the entries. The winner will be contacted by email and must confirm their details within 48 hours.

The prize must be redeemed directly through DeeperBlue.com.

