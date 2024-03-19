Stream2Sea, 4Ocean Partner On New Sunscreen Balm

The folks at 4Ocean and Stream2Sea have partnered to launch a new sunscreen balm that both shields the skin from the sun as well as protects marine ecosystems.

The SPF 40 Reef-Safe Sunscreen Balm is packaged in a reusable and recyclable metal container and sports biodegradable ingredients, including Stream2Sea’s EcoSafe Zinc.

According to Stream2Sea Founder Autumn Blum:

“There is still a preconceived notion that zinc sunscreens are like the stuff lifeguards used on their noses in the 70s. This revolutionary formula applies sheer and non-greasy. We are incredibly proud to be part of the 4ocean team. 4ocean knows how to engage and empower people to clean up the ocean – we know how to make the safest sunscreens. Together, we have created an incredible product that protects people and the planet while removing five pounds of trash.”

Each purchase of the balm will contribute to 4Ocean’s efforts to counter ocean plastic pollution.

Alex Schulze, CEO and co-founder of 4Ocean, says:

“This is a huge win for the ocean. We are stoked to offer a product that will help protect people from the sun’s harmful rays without damaging our coral reefs.”

The Reef-Safe Sunscreen Balm retails for US$24/~€22 and is available for purchase at stream2sea.com.