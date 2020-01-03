Sublue Unveils New Mix Pro Underwater Scooter

The folks at Sublue made a splash today on the eve of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with the debut of the Mix Pro, the smallest double-propeller underwater scooter to come to market.

In addition to its compact size, the Mix Pro features an underwater speed of 1.8 meters/5.91 feet per second. Additional features include a 60-minute battery life, two-speed model selection and buoyancy regulator. The detachable buoyancy tank, a first for any underwater scooter, allows novice divers to adventure down to 5 meters/16.4 feet below the surface, while detaching to offer advanced divers the option to venture down to 40 meters/131 feet.

According to Ting Liu, General Manager at Sublue:

“Sublue devices enable everyone from casual beachgoers to seasoned divers to have amazing underwater adventures and explore in ways that only our technology will allow. The Mix Pro is incredibly light and compact for easy movement through the water with a number of features that let explorers see the sea, the ocean, or even their swimming pools in brand new ways.”

The Mix Pro’s bright, colorful LED display shows power consumption, speed model and low battery warning. It also features a waterproof phone case mount so users can easily record the amazing moments while diving or swimming.

For more info, check out the company’s website at sublue.com.