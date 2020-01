If you’re a wetsuit junkie and live or plan to be in the Los Angeles, California area, the folks at 7TILL8 will be able to measure you for a custom wetsuit any day of the week.

The 7TILL8 Studios are now open seven days a week for custom wetsuit measuring appointments.

Choose a spot between 10:00am and 5:00pm on the day that works best for you. There is no cost to get measured.

To book your appointment, click here.