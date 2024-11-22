Friday, November 22, 2024
DEMA Show CoverageScuba DivingSponsored

Suunto Adds a Splash of Color As New Zoop Novo Designs Showcased At DEMA 2024

Victoria Brown
By Victoria Brown

-

Suunto Zoop Novo An easy-to-use, nitrox-capable dive computer for recreational divers. Made in Finland.
Make diving simple Whether you’re just starting out on your diving journey or looking to explore new underwater adventures, Suunto Zoop Novo has everything you need. With your easy to understand key dive data available at a glance on the big, super-bright backlit display, all you need to do is suit up, dive down, and enjoy the view. This simple to use dive computer includes full decompression capabilities, five dive modes (Air, Nitrox, Gauge, Free and Off) and straight-forward, menu-based Suunto user interface.

Suunto has brought a splash of vibrancy to DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas by introducing three fresh new colorways for their popular entry-level dive computer, the Suunto Zoop Novo.

Divers can now choose from Lemon Yellow, Wildberry or Aqua Blue, alongside the classic Blue and Black options. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced diver looking to brighten up your kit, these bold new designs deliver both style and functionality.

Why Choose the Suunto Zoop NOVO?

The Suunto Zoop Novo is renowned for making diving straightforward and enjoyable, especially for newcomers to the underwater world. Here’s what makes it stand out:

  • Bright, Backlit Display: Provides clear, easy-to-read dive data at a glance, even in low-visibility conditions.
  • Five Dive Modes: Covers Air, Nitrox, Gauge, Free, and Off, offering flexibility for various types of dives.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Features Suunto’s intuitive menu-based navigation, designed for simplicity and efficiency.
  • Full Decompression Capabilities: Ensures safety and reliability for divers as they explore the depths.

A Dive Companion That Stands Out

The fresh color options make it easier than ever to express your style underwater while relying on a trusted and proven dive computer. With Suunto’s robust design and dependable performance, the Zoop NOVO helps you focus on the adventure ahead whether you’re starting or expanding your horizons as a diver.

The Zoop NOVO retails for US$299.95/€249.00/£235.

Explore more now over on Suunto.com!

Victoria Brown
Victoria Brownhttp://www.deeperblue.com
Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,130FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US