Suunto Adds a Splash of Color As New Zoop Novo Designs Showcased At DEMA 2024

Suunto has brought a splash of vibrancy to DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas by introducing three fresh new colorways for their popular entry-level dive computer, the Suunto Zoop Novo.

Divers can now choose from Lemon Yellow, Wildberry or Aqua Blue, alongside the classic Blue and Black options. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced diver looking to brighten up your kit, these bold new designs deliver both style and functionality.

Why Choose the Suunto Zoop NOVO?

The Suunto Zoop Novo is renowned for making diving straightforward and enjoyable, especially for newcomers to the underwater world. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Bright, Backlit Display: Provides clear, easy-to-read dive data at a glance, even in low-visibility conditions.

Five Dive Modes: Covers Air, Nitrox, Gauge, Free, and Off, offering flexibility for various types of dives.

User-Friendly Interface: Features Suunto's intuitive menu-based navigation, designed for simplicity and efficiency.

Full Decompression Capabilities: Ensures safety and reliability for divers as they explore the depths.

A Dive Companion That Stands Out

The fresh color options make it easier than ever to express your style underwater while relying on a trusted and proven dive computer. With Suunto’s robust design and dependable performance, the Zoop NOVO helps you focus on the adventure ahead whether you’re starting or expanding your horizons as a diver.

The Zoop NOVO retails for US$299.95/€249.00/£235.

Explore more now over on Suunto.com!