TDISDI Launches A New ‘One Dive’ Family Umbrella

TDISDI announced that the organization is restructuring and bringing all its dive activities under the SDI umbrella through an initiative that SDI calls the “One Dive Family.”

According to SDI, the move will help the organization simplify and improve its communications. In addition, by aligning everything under one brand, the organization can better communicate the core values that have been at the heart of its success for the last 30 years.

The change will also allow divers to seamlessly transition between different aspects of diving, from recreational to technical or freediving. Not to mention public safety diving operations.

You can check out a video of the SDI One family below.