Saturday, October 26, 2024
TDISDI Launches A New ‘One Dive’ Family Umbrella

TDISDI's 'One Dive Family'
TDISDI's 'One Dive Family'

TDISDI announced that the organization is restructuring and bringing all its dive activities under the SDI umbrella through an initiative that SDI calls the “One Dive Family.” 

According to SDI, the move will help the organization simplify and improve its communications. In addition, by aligning everything under one brand, the organization can better communicate the core values that have been at the heart of its success for the last 30 years.

The change will also allow divers to seamlessly transition between different aspects of diving, from recreational to technical or freediving. Not to mention public safety diving operations. 

You can check out a video of the SDI One family below.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

