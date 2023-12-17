Sunday, December 17, 2023
Team Announces Collaboration To Build NemoSens Swordfish

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

NOAA, RTsys, Arctic Rays Announce Partnership (Image credit: NOAA/RTsys)
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced announced a collaborative team to build the cutting-edge NemoSens Swordfish remote ocean exploration vehicle.

The new technology would revolutionize ocean research and exploration. The work will be a collaboration between NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS), autonomous underwater vehicle manufacturer RTsys and Artic Rays, an industry leader in subsea imaging technology.

The NemoSens Swordfish will generate high-resolution images of the seabed up to a depth of 300m/984ft inside the 200-mile US Exclusive Economic Zone. The new units are designed to meet an existing need for cost-effective imaging to allow policymakers to make better decisions when it comes to sustainable fishing, protecting the environment and more. The NemoSens Swordfish can produce stunning images due to its integrated camera and lighting system, and it can even capture 4K UHD videos of the environment.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pierre-Alexandre Caux, the business director of RTsys, stated:

“We, in RTsys, are truly honored to have been chosen by NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science to elevate the research in marine biology, oceanography, and environmental science. Upgrading NemoSens for studying marine life, mapping ocean floors, and collecting data on underwater ecosystems widens once again the capability of this unique and versatile micro AUV. The democratization of our combined expertise and shared technology will definitely lead to a more comprehensive understanding of our oceans and marine environments.”

While Arctic Rays General Manager Dirk Fieberg added:

“The spirit of partnership in this project allows us to accomplish much more together. The shared goal of exploring our oceans’ seabeds to inform sustainability measures will no doubt prove beneficial to the scientific community.”

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

