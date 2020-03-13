TEKDiveUSA 2020 Conference To Be Rescheduled Due To COVID-19

TEKDiveUSA organizers announced this week that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s conference will be rescheduled.

“TEKDiveUSA has been monitoring the evolving situation on coronavirus both in the U.S. and around the globe. Due to the public health emergency we are currently facing, we believe that it is not possible to move forward with TEKDiveUSA.2020 as planned.

“In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the technical diving industry, as well as local and federal health agencies we have decided not to move forward with the TEKDiveUSA.2020 Conference in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community. Our intention at this time is to reschedule the Conference. All exhibition spaces, sponsorships, attendee tickets will be honored at the rescheduled Conference.”

Details on rescheduling the conference are being hammered out, Kerstin Olcott of TekDiveUSA wrote in a statement.

“This was not an easy decision. Fortunately, we did not have to make this decision alone, and are grateful to our community for engaging with us as we grappled with the rapidly-evolving situation. This Conference is as much yours as it is ours, and it is important to us that we move forward together.”

Check out the full statement below.