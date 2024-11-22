Tektite Showcase Their Brightest Strobe Yet At DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas

The Tektite Strobe 4500 being showcased at DEMA Show 2024 is the latest edition of the company’s durable, polymer high-end strobes.

Now featuring dual, high-intensity INFRARED (IR) LEDs that can attract attention from miles away even at night, the new circuitry boasts even tougher durability.

Manufactured by the most experienced company in the field, with over 100,000 US Coast Guard flare-replacement lights produced and sold, it stands as a beacon of reliability.

This strobe works right out of the box with no fuss and no hassle — just safety when you need it.

Not confined to the seas, the Strobe 4500 extends its utility to various outdoor uses, from marking buoys and ladders to outdoor adventure use.

The Strobe 4500 retails for US$99.95/€95.40/£79.40, and is available in a range of colors; check out the full range here.