Friday, November 22, 2024
DEMA Show CoverageScuba DivingSponsored

Tektite Showcase Their Brightest Strobe Yet At DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas

Victoria Brown
By Victoria Brown

-

Tektite Strobe 4500
Tektite Strobe 4500

The Tektite Strobe 4500 being showcased at DEMA Show 2024 is the latest edition of the company’s durable, polymer high-end strobes.

Now featuring dual, high-intensity INFRARED (IR) LEDs that can attract attention from miles away even at night, the new circuitry boasts even tougher durability.

Manufactured by the most experienced company in the field, with over 100,000 US Coast Guard flare-replacement lights produced and sold, it stands as a beacon of reliability.

This strobe works right out of the box with no fuss and no hassle — just safety when you need it.

Not confined to the seas, the Strobe 4500 extends its utility to various outdoor uses, from marking buoys and ladders to outdoor adventure use.

The Strobe 4500 retails for US$99.95/€95.40/£79.40, and is available in a range of colors; check out the full range here.

Victoria Brown
Victoria Brownhttp://www.deeperblue.com
Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,130FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US