The 7th Annual Ice Hole Festival Dates Have Been Announced

The seventh annual Ice Hole Festival dates have been announced so that the planning can begin in earnest.

The festival will take place in Lake Okoboji, Iowa, between February 8-11, 2024.

The festival provides a unique opportunity to experience a unique style of diving and helps support local dive operations during their slowest months of the year.

PADI is the festival title sponsor this year, with legendary Ice Instructor Trainer Charles Dupont from PADI Canada attending. Territory Director Michael Janssen and PADI Regional Manager Steve Heaton will also be there.

Fourth Element will also be attending with Michele Tomillia present, ensuring divers are kept warm with a warm cup at the water exit, not to mention the Fourth Element Signature hats.

Finally, acclaimed adventure photographer Tom St George will also be present to capture some stunning images of the waters, divers and more. His work helps transform the festival into a work of art instead of a simple diving event.

To register for the festival, go to internationalscuoba.com.