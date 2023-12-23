Saturday, December 23, 2023
The 7th Annual Ice Hole Festival Dates Have Been Announced

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Ice Hole Festival

The seventh annual Ice Hole Festival dates have been announced so that the planning can begin in earnest.

The festival will take place in Lake Okoboji, Iowa, between February 8-11, 2024.

The festival provides a unique opportunity to experience a unique style of diving and helps support local dive operations during their slowest months of the year.

PADI is the festival title sponsor this year, with legendary Ice Instructor Trainer Charles Dupont from PADI Canada attending. Territory Director Michael Janssen and PADI Regional Manager Steve Heaton will also be there.

Fourth Element will also be attending with Michele Tomillia present, ensuring divers are kept warm with a warm cup at the water exit, not to mention the Fourth Element Signature hats.

Finally, acclaimed adventure photographer Tom St George will also be present to capture some stunning images of the waters, divers and more. His work helps transform the festival into a work of art instead of a simple diving event.

To register for the festival, go to internationalscuoba.com.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

