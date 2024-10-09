‘The Art and Science of Hyperbaric Medicine’ Now Available For Purchase

A new book about hyperbaric oxygen therapy is now available for purchase.

Written by aquanaut and former US Navy diver Dr. Joe Dituri and alternative and holistic health expert Dr. Jason Sommers, the book demystifies hyperbaric therapy and provides an understanding of its history, mechanisms and applications.

Dituri last year spent 100 days underwater to study the effects of long-term exposure to pressure and whether that can be good for one’s health.

According to its authors:

“We’ll explore the politics and drama that have influenced the development of hyperbaric medicine and continue to affect its practice. The book will guide you through the many roles that oxygen plays in our bodies and on the planet as a molecule, element, nutrient and drug, digging into the mechanical and biochemical changes resulting from HBOT.”

The hardcover book is available for purchase at nowscpress.com for US$135 (~€123).

Check out an Instagram reel of Dituri announcing the book’s availability.