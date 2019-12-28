The DeeperBlue.com team has been working hard all through 2019 to bring you the latest news and features from around the diving world. Covering all the underwater world including Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy and Underwater Imaging (amongst other topics) we have collectively spent hundreds of hours underwater, as well as hundreds of hours behind the computer publishing well over 1,000 articles in the last 12 months.
We’ve gone back into the archives and found the top stories read by you over the course of 2019.
- Avatar 2 Will Be ‘The Most Significant Diving Movie Ever Made’
- That Viral Video Of A Huge Great White Shark Has Spurred Quite A Conversation
- Japanese Freediver Sayuri Kinoshita Passes Away
- New Location For Blue Abyss Facility Announced
- Man Dies In Freediving Proposal To Girlfriend
- How Smoking Affects The Freediver’s Body
- Dive Computer Explosion At Boot Dusseldorf Injures 12
- Review: Suunto D5 Dive Computer – Scuba Perspectives
- Review: Suunto D5 Dive Computer – Freediving Perspectives
- Technical Freediving: Are Breathhold Divers Ready To Mix It Up?
So there you have it – our top 10 most popular articles during 2019. Thank you for your continued support during the year.
Do you have a favorite article that we published this year? Tell us in the comments below.