Sunday, August 27, 2023
Ocean

The EU To Review Its Sustainable Development Goals

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Fishing Trawler
Fishing Trawler

The European Commission is set to publish a voluntary review on how it is progressing towards achieving its sustainable development goals. The SDG 14 review will be presented at the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The report highlights the success that has been achieved and the areas where much more work is needed. According to SDG 14, “Life below water,” moderate progress has been achieved in the following areas:

  • The common fisheries policy has made progress towards sustainable fishing, although it is not achieved for all fisheries.
  • There is good progress on Marine Protected Areas, although more work remains to be done on better-policed ones.
  • Pollution is still a significant cause of marine ecosystem stress, and more work needs to be done.

The EU also works with many international partners to strengthen and enhance ocean protections over the coming decades, whether by increasing biodiversity funding, ensuring sustainable and equitable fishing and aiming to protect 30% of the high seas.

According to the EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginius Sinkevicius:

“The EU is committed to achieving the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. It’s all interlinked. We need a healthy ocean for a healthy planet and healthy people.”

Sourceeuropa.eu
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
98,684FollowersFollow
2,718FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,843FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US