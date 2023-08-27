The EU To Review Its Sustainable Development Goals

The European Commission is set to publish a voluntary review on how it is progressing towards achieving its sustainable development goals. The SDG 14 review will be presented at the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The report highlights the success that has been achieved and the areas where much more work is needed. According to SDG 14, “Life below water,” moderate progress has been achieved in the following areas:

The common fisheries policy has made progress towards sustainable fishing, although it is not achieved for all fisheries.

There is good progress on Marine Protected Areas, although more work remains to be done on better-policed ones.

Pollution is still a significant cause of marine ecosystem stress, and more work needs to be done.

The EU also works with many international partners to strengthen and enhance ocean protections over the coming decades, whether by increasing biodiversity funding, ensuring sustainable and equitable fishing and aiming to protect 30% of the high seas.

According to the EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginius Sinkevicius:

“The EU is committed to achieving the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. It’s all interlinked. We need a healthy ocean for a healthy planet and healthy people.”