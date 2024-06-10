Monday, June 10, 2024
Scuba Diving

The Trailer For The Latest Shark Thriller, ‘The Last Breath,’ Is Now Available

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

The Last Breath trailer
THE LAST BREATH Official Trailer (2024)

The trailer for the latest shark thriller, “The Last Breath,” is now available.

The movie follows a group of friends as they visit the Caribbean to explore the wreck of a WWII sunken battleship. The group of friends ends up trapped in an underwater maze while the waters around them teem with great white sharks.

The movie is the last from actor Julian Sands who shot the film in 2022 before he went missing in California in January 2023. His remains were later found by authorities in June 2023.

Alongside Sands, the movie stars Jack Parr from “Peaky Blinders,” Kim Spearman from “As I AM” and Alexander Arnold from “Yesterday.”

Check out the trailer below.

THE LAST BREATH Official Trailer (2024)

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,462FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US