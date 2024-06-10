The trailer for the latest shark thriller, “The Last Breath,” is now available.

The movie follows a group of friends as they visit the Caribbean to explore the wreck of a WWII sunken battleship. The group of friends ends up trapped in an underwater maze while the waters around them teem with great white sharks.

The movie is the last from actor Julian Sands who shot the film in 2022 before he went missing in California in January 2023. His remains were later found by authorities in June 2023.

Alongside Sands, the movie stars Jack Parr from “Peaky Blinders,” Kim Spearman from “As I AM” and Alexander Arnold from “Yesterday.”

Check out the trailer below.