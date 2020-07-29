Top 10 Podcasts For Scuba Divers

Whether you are just beginning to dip your toes into the underwater world or you are a seasoned pro with a zillion dives under your weight belt there are always more diving topics to consider.

There is already a whole internets’ worth of content available to the marooned diver, from shaky green footage of divers looking at fish to the higher level epic edits taking you along on the adventures of some of the world’s most revered explorers. But now there is something new creating waves in the water. This article looks at the emerging medium taking the dive world by storm – the simple but dynamic podcast.

Get ready to let the wavelengths wash over you and check out our top Scuba podcast recommendations:

DeeperBlue Podcast

Coming in at an unbiased number one is the DeeperBlue Podcast. Your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy this fast-moving broadcast is a wave of fresh air for your ears.

This thirty-minute program is jam-packed with relevant news including all the latest underwater news, trends, equipment, and events happening all around the world. In addition, you get to listen to THE most interesting people in the dive world, from world-famous underwater pioneers to fearless modern explorers. Hosted by DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan and produced by Jason Elias of the Big Deep (another watery themed podcast) with an exciting bunch of guest hosts, this podcast never fails to deliver.

Listen To The DeeperBlue Podcast

The Great Dive Podcast

The Great Dive Podcast is actually quite funny, not something I say too often, and I highly recommend checking out these hour-long unrehearsed episodes that cover a broad range of diving-related topics with humorous undertones.

Hosted by long-time buddies James Mott and Brandon Schwartz, they have a relaxed rapport and comfortably risqué jokes. The back catalog boasts 172 episodes in (at the time of writing this) indicating these guys are not messing around. They also boast a thriving social media presence, the highlight of which during lockdown broadcasts has been the on-going battle of the diving legends (now at the semi-final stage).

Listen To The Great Dive Podcast

Dive Stories

Host Ocean Allison takes you to another world with PADI’s latest edition to their library of educational resources to help you excel at all aspects of being a diver in Dive Stories. Ocean aims to increase the listener’s perceptions of the big blue with her in-depth conversations.

Only recently launched, these episodes take you along on a journey with some of diving’s most inspirational characters as they talk scuba, freediving, underwater exploration, travel, conservation, and all things in and around the ocean.

Listen To Dive Stories

The League Of Extraordinary Divers

Hosted by Tec Clark, who apart from having one of the friendliest tones on air, is also an extraordinary diver himself with a weighty wealth of experience under his weight belt and the moniker ‘Scuba Guru’.

The League of Extraordinary Divers podcast features a hot celebrity line up of epic divers with stories to match. From professional mermaids to deep dark cave explorers and everything in between this podcast is one to while away the hours and be inspired by. In recent months guests of note have included Bob Croft, Linden Wolbert, Sarah Richard, Annie Crawley, Cristina Zenato, and Michael Menduno.

Listen To The League Of Extraordinary Divers

Underwater Tribe

Based in south Bali, Underwater Tribe, this specialist travel company produces a podcast that has a leaning towards underwater photography. Originally the show was only available on YouTube but now you can now listen in to the broadcasts. The guests come from a wide range of diving backgrounds with a healthy number of underwater photographers, free divers, conservationists, and interesting personalities.

Listen To The Underwater Tribe

Coming Clean with the Dirty Dozen

A product of lockdown, the Coming Clean with the Dirty Dozen podcast invites the coolest explorers into your living room. Hosted by Dirty Dozen Expeditions founder Aron Arngrímsson, season one welcomed Jill Heinerth, Richie Kohler, Jim Standing & Paul Strike of Fourth Element, Shearwater’s Gabriel Pineda, the legendary Kevin Gurr and other greats to the Dirty Dozen pulpit to wax lyrical about past and future adventures.

Of course, the best episode of the show saw DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan and Scuba Diver Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans (both long-time friends) get grilled on their twenty-five years at the coal face of the dive press and what the next twenty-five years might look like including plans to inspire the next generation of divers.

Listen To Coming Clean with the Dirty Dozen

ScubaRadio

“Suckin’ on-air since 1997!”, this podcast lays claim to being the most downloaded podcast to date. Airing weekly, Greg The Divemaster and friends guide you through the latest dive related news and information often combined with irreverent twists and turns. This podcast encourages the listener to chill out, sit back, pour a drink and enjoy the happy feeling of being at the bar post-dive with your buddies and having a great time chit-chatting about all things diving.

Listen To Scuba Radio

Dive Talk

Hosts Woody and Gus tackle a wide range of topics on their podcast including agencies, recreational diving, tech diving, cave diving, rebreathers, diving destinations, dive gear, techniques, and a never-ending stream of best practices. Dive Talk is aimed at divers of all levels, the hosts themselves are at very different points in their dive careers which makes for interesting conversations and makes it’s a very accessible program. Woody has been diving since the 70s and has earned a bunch of awards for being a great leader, he has 6,000+ dives under his weight belt whereas Gus received his Open Water certification in 2018, and became a Divemaster in 2020.

Listen To Dive Talk

Dive In: The Podcast

Nova Scotia-based podcast “Dive In: The Podcast ” covers a load of cool topics and features with some awesome guests. The titles of the episodes are certainly eye-catching, “Sex Lives of Mussels” with Jill Heinerth, “My Drysuit Doesn’t Fit The Way It Used To” with Maryann Watson and “If I Want To Get Attacked, I’ll Get A Cat” with Wil Risteen. From travel to conservation, this friendly podcast brings an accent of humor to the medium whilst also being highly informative.

Listen To Dive In: The Podcast

Scuba Obsessed Netcast

Scuba Obsessed Netcast has been logging weekly episodes since 2010, at the time of going to press 453 episodes have been uploaded, needless to say, these hosts know what they doing. This established podcast is hosted by Mack, Jim, Kevin, and Darrin so a program with many opinions and voices leading to an interesting debate. The conversation is based around relevant news items, gear recommendations, and a lot of geeking out about past and present dives as well as a plethora of cool guest interviews and get ready to catch up on ten years of broadcasting!

Listen To Scuba Obsessed Netcast

So there you have it – our Top 10 Podcasts for Scuba Divers. You can find all of them on your favorite Podcast App on your phone or computer.

There are so many good podcasts out there it’s hard to choose our top 10 – why not let us know your favorite diving related podcast in the comments below.