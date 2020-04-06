Scientists have announced the discovery of two new species of shark.

Both new species do not correspond to the traditional image of a shark since they are six-gill sawsharks, with long snouts filled with teeth. Both species were identified in the Indian Ocean, with one species caught off Zanzibar, while the other was caught off Madagascar.

The new sharks were identified in a study co-authored by Newcastle University research associates Per Berggren and Andrew Temple, who stated:

“”Finding a species that’s entirely new to science is always exciting, and so we were delighted to be a part of the discovery of two new sixgill sawsharks (called Pliotrema kajae and Pliotrema annae) off the coast of East Africa.”

According to Temple, these sharks can reach a length of up to 1.5 meters (4.92 feet). They are the product of millions of years of evolution and are ideally suited to their habitat.

Temple and Berggren added:

“We know very little about sawsharks. Until now, only one sixgill species (Pliotrema warreni) was recognised. But we know sawsharks are carnivores, living on a diet of fish, crustaceans and squid. They use their serrated snouts to kill their prey and, with quick side-to-side slashes, break them up into bite-sized chunks.”

