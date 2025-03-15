Saturday, March 15, 2025
Unique Citizen Science Arctic Expedition Announced

-

Snorkeling the Arctic (Adobe Stock)
Snorkeling the Arctic (Adobe Stock)

Blue Green Expeditions has announced a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many in the form of a Citizen Science Expedition to the Arctic.

The new expedition will take place aboard the M/V Ortelius. The full vessel charter will see the team explore the waters and ice in and around Greenland and Spitsbergen.

The unique experience will blend adventure, science, exploration and environmental consciousness. Participants will also have the opportunity to experience the Arctic wilderness fully.

The expedition will take members across the pack ice and they will visit a Greenland village. During their time on the ice, expedition members will take part in several science projects including:

  • Phyto and zooplankton collection.
  • Benthic survey.
  • Beach cleanups.

During the trip, members will be able to snorkel in pristine Arctic waters to truly savor an amazing experience.

The expedition is led by a team of experienced and resourceful explorers and adventurers, including:

  • Faith Ortins
  • Kitrina Godding
  • Dan Orr
  • Betty Orr
  • Lyndy Burnham

The science team on the expedition is equally illustrious, featuring:

  • Erica Moulton
  • Angel Yanagihara
  • Allison Cusick
  • Amy Moran
  • Christian McDonald
  • Diana Hollingshea
  • Terina Hancock.

The expedition will also feature an impressive list of storytellers and image-makers, including:

  • Andrea Stockert
  • Marty Snyderman
  • Nancy McGee
  • Maxwel Holn
  • Cristian Dimitrius
  • Byron Conroy
  • Trisha Stovel
  • Rosie Poirier.

The Best of the Arctic Expedition will take place this year from August 16, 2025 through August 30, 2025.

You can find out more about the Best of The Arctic Expeditions here, and Blue Green Expeditions here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

