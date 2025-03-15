Unique Citizen Science Arctic Expedition Announced

Blue Green Expeditions has announced a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many in the form of a Citizen Science Expedition to the Arctic.

The new expedition will take place aboard the M/V Ortelius. The full vessel charter will see the team explore the waters and ice in and around Greenland and Spitsbergen.

The unique experience will blend adventure, science, exploration and environmental consciousness. Participants will also have the opportunity to experience the Arctic wilderness fully.

The expedition will take members across the pack ice and they will visit a Greenland village. During their time on the ice, expedition members will take part in several science projects including:

Phyto and zooplankton collection.

Benthic survey.

Beach cleanups.

During the trip, members will be able to snorkel in pristine Arctic waters to truly savor an amazing experience.

The expedition is led by a team of experienced and resourceful explorers and adventurers, including:

Faith Ortins

Kitrina Godding

Dan Orr

Betty Orr

Lyndy Burnham

The science team on the expedition is equally illustrious, featuring:

Erica Moulton

Angel Yanagihara

Allison Cusick

Amy Moran

Christian McDonald

Diana Hollingshea

Terina Hancock.

The expedition will also feature an impressive list of storytellers and image-makers, including:

Andrea Stockert

Marty Snyderman

Nancy McGee

Maxwel Holn

Cristian Dimitrius

Byron Conroy

Trisha Stovel

Rosie Poirier.

The Best of the Arctic Expedition will take place this year from August 16, 2025 through August 30, 2025.

You can find out more about the Best of The Arctic Expeditions here, and Blue Green Expeditions here.