Saturday, September 2, 2023
United Adds Two Weekly Flights To Its Bonaire Service

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

airliners on airway (Photo by Jason Leung)
United Airlines has announced it is adding two scheduled weekly flights to its Bonaire service.

Both new flights will be from United’s hub in Newark (EWR). The move is in partnership with Bonaire Flamingo International Airport, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and the government of Bonaire. It’s in response to growing demand from US travelers to visit the island.

The new services will begin on January 10, 2024, and are available to book now. These new routes will feature a roundtrip Sunday and Wednesday service.

Commenting on the announcement, Matt Stevens, the vice president of international planning at United, stated:

“United is proud to continue to grow its Caribbean presence as part of our broader, industry-leading international expansion. These additional flights provide our customers with even more options to travel to Bonaire and help position United as the airline of choice for customers planning their leisure travel.”

While Tourism Corporation Bonaire CEO Miles Mercera added:

“We are ecstatic to be working with United Airlines to bring two new weekly flights to the island this upcoming winter. It’s a testament to our growing reputation among US travelers and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors, both old and new, to beautiful Bonaire and everything it offers.”

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

