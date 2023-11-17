UTD Scuba Diving Appoints Jay Gardner as Director of Development

UTD Scuba Diving has announced the appointment of Jeremiah “Jay” Gardner as its new Director of Development.

Gardner has a wealth of experience in the corporate world and a proven track record in scuba instruction, and is host of The Dive Table podcast.

In his new role, Gardner will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of UTD Scuba Diving’s development initiatives, including instructor growth, partnerships and strategic planning. He has advised the growth practices of venture-backed startups and over 25 enterprises across 15 different countries including GE, ING, eBay, Nike and Cisco.

In a brief chat with DeeperBlue.com at DEMA Show 2023, he said:

“Coaching is all about taking the athletic model that a lot of athletes go through and applying that same concept to scuba training.”

His leadership and entrepreneurial background combined with his dedication to proper scuba training and education align perfectly with UTD Scuba Diving’s commitment to responsible diving practices.

UTD CEO Jeff Seckendorf said:

“We are delighted to welcome Jay Gardner to our team as the Director of Development. His proven track record in nonprofit leadership, combined with his passion for scuba education, makes him the ideal candidate to help UTD Scuba Diving expand its reach and impact in the scuba diving community.”

Reflecting on his appointment, Gardner expressed his enthusiasm about joining UTD Scuba Diving, saying:

“I am honored to take on this role and contribute to the growth and success of UTD Scuba Diving. Our industry suffers from a ‘dumbing down’ of training that has led to safety issues as well as destruction of marine environments. My goal is to right that ship by spreading UTD’s teaching philosophy.”

For more information about UTD Scuba Diving and its mission, go to utdscubadiving.com.