Val Bruderer Sets New Under-Ice Guinness World Record

Swiss freediver Val Bruderer recently set a new Guinness World Record for the deepest freedive under ice, without a wetsuit or fins.

In a single 2-minute, 47-second breath, Bruderer descended to a depth of 56 meters (184ft) and returned safely to the surface.

This achievement took place in the crystal-clear waters of Lake Sils/Plaun da Lej, situated at more than 1,800 meters (5,905ft) above sea level in the Swiss Alps.

The high altitude added to the difficulty of the endeavor by reducing the available oxygen, while the water temperature measured below 1 degree Celsius (33.8 degrees Fahrenheit), and the air temperature hovered just above freezing.

In reflecting on this accomplishment, Bruderer emphasized the profound mental and spiritual aspects of his freediving practice:

“It was above all a journey into my innermost being as a human being, to consciously face my fears and doubts in order to go through life stronger and more consciously.”

The challenging nature of ice diving at high altitude demands rigorous preparation, years of training and intense mental conditioning. Freedivers must adapt their bodies to low temperatures and reduced oxygen levels, all while maintaining steady focus and control over their breathing.

Bruderer’s feat represents the culmination of long-term dedication and an unwavering commitment to pushing personal limits responsibly.

(Image credits: Dominik Zuppiger)