Sunday, November 17, 2024
VIP Diving Acquires Flamingo Diving In Bonaire.

VIP Diving and Flamingo Diving have announced that VIP Diving will be acquiring the latter’s operations.

The move comes after the Flamingo Diving owners have decided to leave the island and head off into retirement. 

Flamingo Diving’s departing owners Fred and Monique Ooms stated:

“It’s time for our retirement…The people at VIP Diving deliver the quality that we have always strived for. We leave our child to them with peace of mind.”

While VIP Group co-owner Jan van Nieuwamerongen added:

“We are proud to add this new member to the VIP team. Flamingo Diving is located in one of the most beautiful places on Bonaire. Dolphins and flamingos literally and figuratively pass by every day. And like VIP Diving, Flamingo Diving also has a large number of satisfied customers. For VIP Diving, this is the most important thing; super satisfied customers!”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

