‘Woman of the Sea’ Film Explores Freediver Nikki Muscat’s Love of the Ocean

The film “Woman of the Sea” is a short documentary following Nikki Muscat’s journey and deep love for the ocean.

Water has always been her world. From the rigorous discipline of Olympic swimming to the tranquil depths of freediving, Muscat has spent her life in motion — guided by the sea.

Muskat’s journey began at age six, inspired by the Maltese Olympic team at the 2000 Sydney Games. After years of balancing academics and athletics, she set new national records, competed in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics and later graduated as a Registered Nurse in Malta.

Transitioning from competitive swimming, Muscat founded Finz Aquatics Club and now serves as Head Swimming Coach. Her deep love for the ocean led her to become a freediving instructor and participate in various voluntary conservation projects, with the ultimate goal of dedicating her life to ocean conservation.

“Woman of the Sea” follows Muscat’s transformation as she leaves behind the structured lanes of competition to embrace the raw freedom of the ocean. Through breathtaking underwater visuals and intimate reflections, the film captures her deep connection to the water — the place where she feels most at peace.

This is more than a story of sport. It’s a love letter to the sea and what we can all appreciate from living on an Island in the Mediterranean.

The movie was shot by Aprille Zammit, a multidisciplinary artist whose work spans film photography, screen printing, and, most recently, underwater photography and videography.

Zammit’s work is a reflection of her reverence for the natural world, capturing fleeting moments that inspire hope and gratitude. With an experimental and playful approach to her creative process, she continuously pushes artistic boundaries, allowing her ideas to evolve organically.

The whole movie was shot without tanks, on breath hold.

