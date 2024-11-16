Sunday, November 17, 2024
Yap Hosts Another Successful MantaFest

Manta Ray (Mobula alfredi) feeding plankton during a night dive)
The latest annual MantaFest has been a resounding success, hosted by Manta Ray Bay Resort and Yap Divers.

This year’s event was a great success, saw several guests returning, and the usual and stunning photo contest. 

This year, the photo contest was won by Ken Sutherland, with an entry titled “Sharks Over-Under.” His grand prize is a trip on Truk Lagoon liveaboards by Odyssey Adventures. Next year’s event will take place from August 23 through September 7, 2025.

Blackwater diving fans will be happy to know that one of the highlights of the event are some stunning dives over the 9,000m/~29,500ft Yap Trench.

You can find the this year’s photo winners here

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

