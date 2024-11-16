Yap Hosts Another Successful MantaFest

The latest annual MantaFest has been a resounding success, hosted by Manta Ray Bay Resort and Yap Divers.

This year’s event was a great success, saw several guests returning, and the usual and stunning photo contest.

This year, the photo contest was won by Ken Sutherland, with an entry titled “Sharks Over-Under.” His grand prize is a trip on Truk Lagoon liveaboards by Odyssey Adventures. Next year’s event will take place from August 23 through September 7, 2025.

Blackwater diving fans will be happy to know that one of the highlights of the event are some stunning dives over the 9,000m/~29,500ft Yap Trench.

You can find the this year’s photo winners here.