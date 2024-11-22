ZooKeeper Launches New, Updated Collapsible Travel Pole Spear

The folks at ZooKeeper showcased a new, updated, collapsible travel pole spear at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The pole spear is a follow-up to their popular, entry-level sling spear introduced last year.

This new model is perfect for traveling divers, as it disassembles for easy packing.

Available in two variations — with or without barbs — the spear retails for US$110/~€106 (no barbs) or $115/~€110 (with barbs) and is expected to hit the market in mid-to-late January.

For more info, go to lionfishzk.com.