Friday, November 22, 2024
ZooKeeper Launches New, Updated Collapsible Travel Pole Spear

By Nola Schoder

-

ZooKeeper Unveils New Travel Pole Spear

The folks at ZooKeeper showcased a new, updated, collapsible travel pole spear at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The pole spear is a follow-up to their popular, entry-level sling spear introduced last year.

This new model is perfect for traveling divers, as it disassembles for easy packing.

Available in two variations — with or without barbs — the spear retails for US$110/~€106  (no barbs) or $115/~€110 (with barbs) and is expected to hit the market in mid-to-late January.

For more info, go to lionfishzk.com.

Nola is a journalist, visual storyteller and award-winning underwater photographer specializing in marine life, conservation and dive travel. A dive pro for 10+ years and an avid freediver, she started diving in San Diego, CA, and traversed the globe until landing in Miami. She holds a master's in Marine Conservation and works extensively documenting research, mostly with sharks and rays, and even has an individual manta ray named after her. Above water, she is generally on a gastronomic adventure or hiking for a view of our blue planet.

