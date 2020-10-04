111m Freediving World Record by Alexey Molchanov at the Adriatic Freediving Trophy

This week’s video is truly inspirational.

We watch as Russian freediving superstar Alexey Molchanov heads down to 111m on Sat Sept 12th to set a new World Record in Constant Weight Bifins (CWTB) at the Adriatic Freediving Trophy held in Croatia. Having only arrived late the night before after over 24h of flying due to COVID restrictions, nerves were on. But things went smoothly, with a relax and focused mindset he performed a beautiful dive and set a NEW World Record.

