Sunday, October 4, 2020
Video Of The Week

111m Freediving World Record by Alexey Molchanov at the Adriatic Freediving Trophy

By DeeperBlue.com

-

1

MORE OF OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Video Of The Week
00:10:27

Freediving The Amazing North Solitary Island In Australia

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediving The Amazing North Solitary Island In Australia
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:12:12

Submarine Diving With Giant Deep-Sea Sharks

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Submarine Diving with Giant Deep-Sea Sharks
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:12:43

Freediving In The Caves Of Paradise

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediving In The Caves Of Paradise
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:34:19

Above & Below Galapagos

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Above & Below Galapagos
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:03:59

Freediving With Whales In Sri Lanka

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediving With Whales In Sri Lanka
Read more

This week’s video is truly inspirational.

We watch as Russian freediving superstar Alexey Molchanov heads down to 111m on Sat Sept 12th to set a new World Record in Constant Weight Bifins (CWTB) at the Adriatic Freediving Trophy held in Croatia. Having only arrived late the night before after over 24h of flying due to COVID restrictions, nerves were on. But things went smoothly, with a relax and focused mindset he performed a beautiful dive and set a NEW World Record.

Paralenz Video Of The Week

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage.  Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer.  You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Spearfishing, and Diving Travel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

300,387FansLike
69,681FollowersFollow
2,513FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,250FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US