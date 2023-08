DEMA has announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Wave Makers Awards.

This year, the winners will be announced on November 15, 2023, at the Annual Membership Meeting taking place at the DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The awards aim to recognize up-and-coming talent in the diving industry that is making waves and making a difference in the industry.

The deadline for nominations is August 21st, 2023.

You can find more information and submit your nomination here.