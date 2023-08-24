Thursday, August 24, 2023
2023 Ocean Photographer Of The Year Finalists Announced

2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year Finalists Announced (Images by Michael Haluwana, Nicholas Holton and Renee Capozzola)

The finalists for the 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year have been announced.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year photo competition  has a mission to shine a light on the beauty of the ocean and the threats it faces. The competition is produced by Oceanographic Magazine, this year in partnership with Blancpain, Arksen and Tourism Western Australia.

This year’s photographs include wildlife encounters such as airborne penguins, a lizardfish that’s bitten off more than it can chew and a playful polar bear; spectacular seascapes, including humpback whales feeding next to cathedral-like icebergs, a herd of goats on the edge of a coastal desert and narwhals scything through silty water; beautiful interpretations of the human-ocean connection, from surfers queuing for a rainbow wave, divers discovering ancient Mayan skeletons in pitch-black flooded caves, and kayakers floating amongst the ice in the Arctic wilderness.

Category winners and the 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year will be revealed next month.

For more info, go to oceanographicmagazine.com.

(Featured images by Michael Haluwana, Nicholas Holton and Renee Capozzola.)

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

