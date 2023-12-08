Friday, December 8, 2023
Ocean

2024 Marine Debris Calendar Now Available

John Liang
By John Liang

NOAA's 2024 Marine Debris Calendar
NOAA's 2024 Marine Debris Calendar

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program has announced that its 2024 Marine Debris Calendar is now available for download, and entries for the contest for next year’s calendar are due in soon.

According to NOAA:

“Our annual art contest aims to get students thinking about how marine debris impacts our ocean and Great Lakes, and what they can do to help. This year’s calendar features artwork from 13 students in kindergarten through eighth grade from 10 states, all winners of the ‘Keep the Sea Free of Debris’ art contest.”

The contest for next year’s calendar is open and entries are due by December 15th, 2023.

For more info about the contest, go to marinedebris.noaa.gov. You can download the 2024 calendar here.

