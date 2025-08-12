321FREEDIVE Conference In Chicago Coming Up Soon

Organizers for the 321FREEDIVE series of conferences have slated Chicago, Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia to take place this year, with Austin, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada set for next year.

The Chicago conference is scheduled for August 22nd-24th, while the Atlanta one is set for October 10th-12th.

As for 2026, the Austin one will take place May 1st-3rd while the Las Vegas version will occur August 28th-30th.

While the 2023 and 2024 conferences were held at a single location, the 2025 version would have seen four-day conferences held in eight locations in the USA. They wound up being temporarily postponed earlier this year.

The vision behind the creation of the 321FREEDIVE conference was and is to support the overall freediving community and promote safety as well aa educational access to the US mainstream, event organizer Jennifer Morgan wrote in her announcement announcing the postponement in January.

With the new dates now set, Morgan explained her thinking in an email:

“2025 there were sooo many unexpected variables that created challenges for planning. Injuries, leadership primary employment changes, natural disasters and loss of venues are just some examples. This doesn’t even include personal or family challenges.

“I promised myself I would not run Events to simply do it but to serve a purpose, do it with fluidity and at the level of success deserved by the community. So, with heavy hearts, the decision was made to spread the current Event out over 2 years. Leadership and participants alike are incredibly supportive of this and therefore I believe it was the right decision.

“The two Events of 2026 are being planned and secured now with both hotel and travel partnerships added for the new year.”

As for 2027, Morgan said she has already been in talks with a venue to host in the spring of 2027: Tulum, Mexico, adding:

“There is a huge interest in this. We will make formal announcements of all the logistics on 2027 during ATX Conference to provide plenty of time for planning. There will be a payment plan with set dates for discounts, availability, refunds etc. I am working to bring in some more of the Elite International Community to contribute as well as they too have shown interest.”

For more info, go to 321freedive.com.