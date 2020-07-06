Tuesday, July 7, 2020
After Survey, Aggressor Adventures Anticipates Bounce-Back In Dive Travel

By Sam Helmy

To measure and get a feel of the likely return of people to travel, Aggressor Adventures has conducted a survey using the consumer engagement facility 1Q.

The company surveyed travelers over the age of 30 in the US, with a household income of over $60,000 per year. Aggressor also married the data from 1Q with its own booking data to confirm its results. Finding of the survey include:

  • Baby boomers are focused and intent on travel, while younger people are more intent on staying put for a while.
  • 6% (2 out of 3) people intend to travel.
  • Island destinations are the most popular, with 49% of people choosing them.
  • The Caribbean is looking to be the most popular destination.

Commenting on the finding Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“The consumer data is positive regarding future travel and bookings, but our customer response is a reflection of the Aggressor experience they have come to love or hear about through our enthusiasts. For many, our experiences and destinations have a prominent place on their bucket lists.”

