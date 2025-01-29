Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Aggressor Adventures Launches ‘Make A Difference Challenge Club’

By John Liang

Aggressor Adventures Make a Difference Challenge Club

Aggressor Adventures has launched a new “Make a Difference Challenge Club” to recognize and celebrate acts of kindness and service.

This exclusive club invites Aggressor Adventures guests to share stories and photos of how their actions have made or are making a positive impact on individuals or communities. As a veteran-owned company, Aggressor Adventures is passionate about honoring those who selflessly serve others.

For Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown, “Service Above Self” is more than just a motto — it’s a core value that drives the company’s mission:

“For my challenge in the ‘Make a Difference’ club, I wanted to make a difference for those with mobility issues and give the freedom to come and go from their house without fear of falling or injury. I picked the country of Belize for my challenge as they have very little government support available to address these issues. I worked with the Ministry of Health to identify two families that could benefit the most from adding handicap ramps to their houses. Our team built two handicap ramps and several modifications at the families’ houses to aid in their ability to move freely. We want our guests to share their own stories like this, which will create a ripple effect of kindness and inspire others to make a difference.”

Throughout 2025, guests submitting qualifying “Make a Differencetestimonials will receive an official award plaque including a Challenge Coin.

The tradition of the challenge coin originated in the military, where it serves as a symbol of honor, loyalty and camaraderie. These coins were often given to recognize acts of bravery, selflessness and exceptional service. For Brown, he gives these as a challenge to “Make a Difference.”

Make a Difference submissions can be made on the Aggressor Adventures website.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

