Saturday, February 3, 2024
OceanDiving Travel

Anthony’s Key Resort Showcases Its Conservation Efforts

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Anthony's Key Resort Roatan
Anthony's Key Resort Roatan

Anthony’s Key Resort in Roatan, Honduras highlighted its efforts in conservation, showing that it is much more than just a stunning resort and relaxing vacation destination.

The resort hosts the Coral Nursery Program, which aims to keep the reefs around the island healthy.

The program is a collaboration between the resort and the Roatan Institute for Marine Sciences. Its primary drive is to help preserve the genetic diversity of staghorn and elkhorn corals.

The program uses coral trees to grow and nurture small fragments of corals that can then be used to ensure the health of the reefs. Guests at Anthony’s Key Resort can participate in various program activities, giving them a different experience than they would otherwise have on a traditional diving vacation. Not to mention giving them valuable conservation knowledge.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
104,460FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,000FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US