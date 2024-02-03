Anthony’s Key Resort Showcases Its Conservation Efforts

Anthony’s Key Resort in Roatan, Honduras highlighted its efforts in conservation, showing that it is much more than just a stunning resort and relaxing vacation destination.

The resort hosts the Coral Nursery Program, which aims to keep the reefs around the island healthy.

The program is a collaboration between the resort and the Roatan Institute for Marine Sciences. Its primary drive is to help preserve the genetic diversity of staghorn and elkhorn corals.

The program uses coral trees to grow and nurture small fragments of corals that can then be used to ensure the health of the reefs. Guests at Anthony’s Key Resort can participate in various program activities, giving them a different experience than they would otherwise have on a traditional diving vacation. Not to mention giving them valuable conservation knowledge.

You can find out more information here.