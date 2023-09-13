Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Underwater Imaging

AOI is Working On An Underwater Housing For GoPro Cameras

John Liang
By John Liang

-

AOI is Working On An Underwater Housing For GoPro Cameras
AOI is Working On An Underwater Housing For GoPro Cameras

Underwater imaging company AOI is partnering with renowned underwater videographer Kay Burn Lim to create the first “Signature Series,” an underwater housing for GoPro cameras.

The collaboration combines AOI’s expertise in designing underwater camera products with Kay Burn Lim’s experience in underwater filmmaking, aiming to set new industry standards for underwater photography and videography.

AOI is Working On An Underwater Housing For GoPro Cameras
AOI is Working On An Underwater Housing For GoPro Cameras

The “Signature Series” features durability, advanced optical clarity, ergonomic design, compatibility with various GoPro models and an exclusive edition bearing Kay Burn Lim’s signature.

The housing is compatible with GoPro 9, 10, 11, and the recently launched GoPro 12, and has a depth rating of 100m/328ft.

AOI says:

“This collaboration promises to redefine underwater content creation and elevate the capabilities of adventurers and content creators in this field.”

The housing is currently undergoing testing, so keep an eye on AOI’s Facebook page as it provides more updates including availability and pricing.

AOI is Working On An Underwater Housing For GoPro Cameras
AOI is Working On An Underwater Housing For GoPro Cameras
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,475FollowersFollow
2,723FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,052FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US