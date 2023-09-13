AOI is Working On An Underwater Housing For GoPro Cameras

Underwater imaging company AOI is partnering with renowned underwater videographer Kay Burn Lim to create the first “Signature Series,” an underwater housing for GoPro cameras.

The collaboration combines AOI’s expertise in designing underwater camera products with Kay Burn Lim’s experience in underwater filmmaking, aiming to set new industry standards for underwater photography and videography.

The “Signature Series” features durability, advanced optical clarity, ergonomic design, compatibility with various GoPro models and an exclusive edition bearing Kay Burn Lim’s signature.

The housing is compatible with GoPro 9, 10, 11, and the recently launched GoPro 12, and has a depth rating of 100m/328ft.

AOI says:

“This collaboration promises to redefine underwater content creation and elevate the capabilities of adventurers and content creators in this field.”

The housing is currently undergoing testing, so keep an eye on AOI’s Facebook page as it provides more updates including availability and pricing.