Aqualung Announces A New BCD Finder Tool

Aqualung has announced the launch of its new BCD finder tool.

The move comes hot on the heels of the launch of its successful Regulator finder tool late in 2024. The new tool allows you to find the perfect BCD for your diving needs.

Similar to the regulator finder tool, all you need to do is answer a few simple questions about your diving needs and styles, and the BCD finder tool will then come up with recommendations that perfectly match your diving style.

The new tool is a great way to save you a ton of time searching and researching the hundreds of models of BCDs available today.

The great news is, using the tool only takes about two minutes and is the perfect way to access Aqualung’s decades of knowledge. The company has been making underwater exploration equipment for over 80 years, and knows diving inside out.

How the Aqualung BCD finder tool works:

Head over the the Aqualung BCD finder webpage and click start. You will then be guided through several questions to allow Aqualung to understand your diving needs and requirements. The Aqualung BCD finder tool will then offer you recommendations based on your answers and the information you provided. You can then review the recommendations and choose the BCD which perfectly suits your needs.

You can find the new Aqualung BCD finder tool here.