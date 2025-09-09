Tuesday, September 9, 2025
6 Athletes Withdraw From CMAS World Championships Following Medical Emergency

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

Athletes Withdraw From 2025 CMAS World Championships

The 2025 CMAS World Freediving Depth Championships in Mytikas, Greece, have seen a wave of athlete withdrawals following the serious medical incident involving Russian freediver Andrey Matveenko.

Competitors have cited safety concerns, solidarity with Matveenko, and what they describe as a lack of a coherent response from organizers. At the time of publishing, CMAS has not issued an official statement addressing either the incident or the withdrawals.

Confirmed Withdrawals

Talya Davidoff (USA)

Team USA captain Talya Davidoff announced she was stepping away from the competition, and from CMAS events more broadly — in a public statement.

Petar Klovar (Croatia)

Croatian freediver Petar Klovar, a recent CNF world-record holder, confirmed his withdrawal on Instagram.

Zsofia Torocsik (Hungary)

Hungarian athlete Zsofia Torocsik also announced her withdrawal in a reel shared on Instagram.

Davide Carrera (Italy)

Italian champion Davide Carrera, one of the sport’s most experienced athletes, shared his decision in an Instagram reel.

Withdrawals Confirmed Privately

In addition to the public announcements, several withdrawals have been communicated directly to DeeperBlue reporters in private messages:

A Competition Under Scrutiny

The withdrawals come only days after Andrey Matveenko’s accident, which saw the Russian athlete transported to Athens for ongoing treatment following a blackout and suspected decompression-related injury. His condition remains serious, with partial paralysis reported.

Athletes stepping back from the competition say their decisions reflect a mixture of concern for safety, solidarity with Matveenko, and a call for clearer event protocols.

The championship continues, but the absence of several high-profile competitors has cast a shadow over one of the calendar’s most important events.

Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and has grown the site to be the most popular diving website and community in the world.

