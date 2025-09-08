The start of the 2025 CMAS Freediving Depth World Championships in Lefkada, Greece, has been overshadowed by a serious medical incident involving Russian athlete Andrey Matveenko.

What We Know

During official training on September 6th, Matveenko attempted a dive to approximately 126.5m (415ft). He reached the surface but suffered a blackout just metres from completing the dive. Safety divers intervened, and after a rescue breath, he briefly regained responsiveness. Moments later, however, his condition deteriorated, and he presented with neurological symptoms, including paralysis on the right side of his body.

He was initially transferred to Lefkada Hospital, which does not have a hyperbaric chamber. Later that day, he was moved to Thriassio Hospital in Athens for further evaluation. According to competition medical sources, he received one hyperbaric oxygen treatment at the Athens Naval Hospital before being returned to Thriassio.

As his condition failed to improve, athletes and supporters worked to arrange a private evacuation however this was ultimately no successful. He has since been moved back to the Athens Naval Hopsital and undergone two further hyperbaric chamber sessions. At the time of writing, he remains partially paralyzed on his right side. He is receiving oxygen therapy and continued treatment, but his long-term neurological prognosis remains uncertain.

Athlete and Competition Response

The incident has prompted significant concern within the freediving community. In the absence of official coordination, fellow athletes reportedly took the lead in arranging Matveenko’s treatment and transfers.

The situation has also led to visible protests. Talya Davidoff, captain of Team USA, formally withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about how the medical emergency was handled. Other athletes are understood to have stepped back as well, though CMAS has pressed ahead with the competition schedule.

At this stage, CMAS has not released an official statement regarding Matveenko’s condition or the broader circumstances of the incident. It also remains unclear whether his injury was the result of decompression sickness (DCS) or cerebral arterial gas embolism (CAGE), a diagnosis that will require confirmation from treating physicians.

Looking Ahead

The freediving world now waits for further clarity on Matveenko’s condition and an explanation from CMAS on how the emergency was managed. For now, the championships continue under a cloud of concern, with athletes and supporters focusing attention on one of their own facing a long and uncertain recovery.

DeeperBlue.com will provide updates as more verified information becomes available.