Sunday, November 19, 2023
DEMA Show CoverageDiving TravelScuba Diving

Author’s Corner: Lisa Niver on Being ‘Brave-ish’ and How Scuba Diving Helped Reinvent Herself

Nola Schoder
By Nola Schoder

-

Lisa Niver at DEMA Show 2023
Lisa Niver at DEMA Show 2023

Lisa Niver, a writer and avid scuba diver, shares her transformative journey in a new memoir titled “Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, And Feeling Fearless After Fifty.”

The book chronicles the 50 challenges she undertook before reaching the age of 50, serving as a influential means of reinvention after a divorce. The memoir speaks to an empowering journey of self-discovery and resilience through the love of scuba diving with adventures in her dream destinations like Mexico, Cuba, Bonaire, Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

Niver is featured in the Author’s Corner at DEMA Show this year, and expresses her deep love for scuba diving and the simplicity it brings.

She reflects:

“When you are underwater, everything is pretty simple. Do I have air? Do I have my buddy? Do I know where the boat is? Everything else doesn’t matter that much.”

Despite initial struggles and the haunting memory of a near-drowning incident from her childhood, Niver persevered to become scuba-certified. Her passion for diving led to a career in the cruise industry where she could travel and dive. However, amid the twists and turns of life, she found herself distanced from diving.

“Diving was something I gave up in my relationship to save the peace, but it wasn’t good for me. So when I was reinventing myself, it was really important to get back in the water.”

“Brave-ish” is available in paperback (US$18.99/~€17.50) or Kindle ($9.99/~€9.20). An audiobook version is in the works for 2024.

For more info, visit www.LisaNiver.com/braveish.

Nola Schoder
Nola Schoder
Nola discovered her love for breathing underwater in San Diego, CA where she is a regular diver. An underwater photographer, she is rarely diving without her camera as though it has morphed to her being. Being an avid traveler, scuba diving has multiplied her bucket list by infinity so when she’s not looking for a macro critter hidden on the reef, you can be sure she is plotting her next dive adventure.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,473FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
10,300FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US