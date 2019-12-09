If you’ve been waiting with baited breath to try out the new “Beyond Blue” ocean exploration video game, you may have to wait just a little bit longer.

The developers of “Beyond Blue” have pushed the game’s release back to February 2020.

According to a message posted on social media:

“Our goal with Beyond Blue has always been to create a game that truly captures the wonder of the ocean and the mysteries it holds. To ensure we deliver the best experience possible, we’ve made the difficult decision to push the launch of Beyond Blue by a few months to February 2020. We’re confident the game will be worth the wait. We appreciate your support and enthusiasm for the work we’re doing and can’t wait to share it with you very soon.”

The game is being developed by E-Line Media, the same team that made the “Never Alone” game about the culture of Alaska Natives. Like the previous game, subject-matter experts were extensively consulted for “Beyond Blue” to give it added realism.

Additionally, “Beyond Blue” features never-before-seen footage licensed from BBC Studios’ Blue Planet II, expanding on the game’s story and educating players about the social and emotional lives of a pod of whales, seen in short encounters.