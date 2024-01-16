Blue Abyss Plans Extreme Environment Research Park In Ohio

Blue Abyss has completed the purchase of land in the city of Brook Park, Ohio to build a cutting-edge extreme environment research and training center and a hotel.

The 12-acre/4.86-hectare property is next to a host of aerospace facilities, including:

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

NASA’s Glenn Research Centre.

The Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility

the Ohio Aerospace Institute.

The company will proceed with its planning application and is expected to begin construction in the latter half of 2024. The new facility is set to have several features, including:

The world’s largest and deepest R&D pool with a depth of up to 50m/164ft in places.

A human centrifuge.

Hyperbaric and Hypobaric chambers.

Blue Abyss Parabolic Flight 2.0, to enable microgravity training.

The facility is expected to significantly impact the local economy in terms of job creation and business growth.

