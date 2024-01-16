Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Blue Abyss Plans Extreme Environment Research Park In Ohio

By Sam Helmy

-

Blue Abyss concept drawing (Image credit: Blue Abyss)
Blue Abyss concept drawing (Image credit: Blue Abyss)

Blue Abyss has completed the purchase of land in the city of Brook Park, Ohio to build a cutting-edge extreme environment research and training center and a hotel.

The 12-acre/4.86-hectare property is next to a host of aerospace facilities, including:

  • Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
  • NASA’s Glenn Research Centre.
  • The Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility
  • the Ohio Aerospace Institute.

The company will proceed with its planning application and is expected to begin construction in the latter half of 2024. The new facility is set to have several features, including:

  • The world’s largest and deepest R&D pool with a depth of up to 50m/164ft in places.
  • A human centrifuge.
  • Hyperbaric and Hypobaric chambers.
  • Blue Abyss Parabolic Flight 2.0, to enable microgravity training.

The facility is expected to significantly impact the local economy in terms of job creation and business growth.

You can find out more information here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

