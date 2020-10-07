Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Spearfishing

Blue Water World Cup Is Underway

Blue Water World Cup Is Underway 1
By Sam Helmy

-

2020 Blue Water World Cup
2020 Blue Water World Cup

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Water World Cup is now underway at Palapas Ventana Resort.

The spearfishing competition will be held from October 3rd-9th, 2020, and for the first time ever will be held at Magdalena Bay. With reduced group sizes due to the pandemic and the location, this year’s competition is bound to be one of the “fishiest” ever.

This year’s event is both a team and individual spearfishing event, with prizes being given for both. Each team may consist of no more than four divers. Prizes are in the region of $2,500/~€2,129, with the exact total being dependent on the total number of participants.

The event doesn’t just feature cash prizes, though. Winners will also receive a host of exciting prizes donated by the event’s sponsors. This year all the fish from the event will be donated to charity to raise funds for local schools.

Stay tuned to DeeperBlue.com for the final results next week.

2020 Blue Water World Cup
2020 Blue Water World Cup

Blue Water World Cup Is Underway 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

300,494FansLike
69,681FollowersFollow
2,513FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,236FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US