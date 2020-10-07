Blue Water World Cup Is Underway

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Water World Cup is now underway at Palapas Ventana Resort.

The spearfishing competition will be held from October 3rd-9th, 2020, and for the first time ever will be held at Magdalena Bay. With reduced group sizes due to the pandemic and the location, this year’s competition is bound to be one of the “fishiest” ever.

This year’s event is both a team and individual spearfishing event, with prizes being given for both. Each team may consist of no more than four divers. Prizes are in the region of $2,500/~€2,129, with the exact total being dependent on the total number of participants.

The event doesn’t just feature cash prizes, though. Winners will also receive a host of exciting prizes donated by the event’s sponsors. This year all the fish from the event will be donated to charity to raise funds for local schools.

Stay tuned to DeeperBlue.com for the final results next week.