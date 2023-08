Brownies has announced the introduction of its new and improved 3Dbuoy.

The new buoy still provides the user with all the following features:

360-degree visibility.

Visible from up to 1,000 feet/300 meters.

Clear contrasting colors.

Water bladder at the base for stability and counterbalance.

Stainless steel D-Ring on the underside that can be used for a tow line and or grab bag.

The 3Dbuoy retails for US$49/~£38.5/~€45.

You can find out more information here.