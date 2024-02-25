Canadian Community Is Fundraising To Rescue A Recent Shipwreck

The Cape Ray community in Canada has set up a crowdfunding campaign to rescue a mysterious wreck that washed up on its beach on January 20, 2024.

The funding aims to preserve the wreck and maintain it as a local tourist destination attraction in this tiny community of around 300 people.

The local government announced it would be turning over the wreck to the community. The hope is the wreck can be recovered and put on display to provide an economic boost to the area.

A team of archaeologists and Cape Ray locals recently surveyed the wreck. Neil Burgess, the president of the Shipwreck Preservation Society of Newfoundland & Labrador, said in a Facebook post:

“Last Saturday, I was lucky to be able to do an archaeological survey of the Cape Ray shipwreck with Jamie Brake and Stephen Hull of the Provincial Archaeology Office of Newfoundland and Labrador. The keel and hull of the ship were upside-down on the beach. There were also many big timbers from the ship also on the beach. I want to thank all the residents of Cape Ray who helped and supported our efforts. A special thank-you goes to Shawn Bath and Trevor Croft from the Clean Harbours Initiative, who donned their drysuits and collected several wood samples and metal fasteners from the wreck. There were also supporters from nearby Channel-Port aux Basques. Once the artifacts and wood samples are analysed, we’re hoping to learn more about the age of this ship and where it came from.“

You can find the Rescue the Cape Ray GoFundMe page here.

(Featured image credit: Neal Burgess via Facebook)