Sunday, February 25, 2024
Canadian Community Is Fundraising To Rescue A Recent Shipwreck

Sam Helmy
-

Canadian Community Is Fundraising To Rescue A Recent Shipwreck (Image credit: Neil Burgess via Facebook)

The Cape Ray community in Canada has set up a crowdfunding campaign to rescue a mysterious wreck that washed up on its beach on January 20, 2024.

The funding aims to preserve the wreck and maintain it as a local tourist destination attraction in this tiny community of around 300 people.

The local government announced it would be turning over the wreck to the community. The hope is the wreck can be recovered and put on display to provide an economic boost to the area.

A team of archaeologists and Cape Ray locals recently surveyed the wreck. Neil Burgess, the president of the Shipwreck Preservation Society of Newfoundland & Labrador, said in a Facebook post:

“Last Saturday, I was lucky to be able to do an archaeological survey of the Cape Ray shipwreck with Jamie Brake and Stephen Hull of the Provincial Archaeology Office of Newfoundland and Labrador. The keel and hull of the ship were upside-down on the beach. There were also many big timbers from the ship also on the beach. I want to thank all the residents of Cape Ray who helped and supported our efforts. A special thank-you goes to Shawn Bath and Trevor Croft from the Clean Harbours Initiative, who donned their drysuits and collected several wood samples and metal fasteners from the wreck. There were also supporters from nearby Channel-Port aux Basques. Once the artifacts and wood samples are analysed, we’re hoping to learn more about the age of this ship and where it came from.“

You can find the Rescue the Cape Ray GoFundMe page here.

(Featured image credit: Neal Burgess via Facebook)

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

